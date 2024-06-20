Donald Sutherland died at age 88 on Thursday, June 20, and fellow celebrities are paying their respects to the legendary actor.

CAA confirmed in a statement to Deadline that The Hunger Games star died following a “long illness.” The actor’s son Kiefer Sutherland was quick to confirm the news via social media with a tribute to his dad.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” Kiefer wrote, alongside a photo with Donald. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Stars who knew or have worked with Donald in the past have continued to speak out. Keep scrolling to see which celebrities honored the late actor:

Kim Cattrall

“Such sad news! Was always a favorite,” the actress commented on Variety’s Instagram post. “Was always wonderful. Broke your heart in ‘Ordinary People’ RIPx.”

Rachel Zegler

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star shared the news of Donald’s death via Instagram Stories with a series of broken heart emojis.

Cary Elwes

“Devastated. Our hearts are breaking for you,” the Princess Bride star wrote. “So grateful to have known & worked with him. Sending our love.”

Ron Howard

“#RIPDonaldSutherland. I was blessed to direct him in #Backdraft. One of the most intelligent, interesting & engrossing film actors of all time,” the director shared on social media. “Incredible range, creative courage & dedication to serving the story & the audience with supreme excellence.”

Robbie Amell

“I’m so sorry Kiefer,” the actor, whose wife Italia Ricci worked with Kiefer on Designated Survivor wrote.

Michael Rosenbaum

“Love you buddy,” the Smallville actor commented on Kiefer’s tribute post. “So so sorry. here for ya.”

Leven Rambin

The Hunger Games actress commented on Deadline’s post with a broken heart emoji.

Nancy Sinatra

“This hurts,” the iconic singer posted on social media, along with a broken heart emoji. “Godspeed, Donald Sutherland.”

Dane Cook

“Donald Sutherland had the greatest voice on screen, his eyes could be deliciously sinister or heartbreakingly earnest,” the comedian posted on X. “I felt like whenever he was onscreen he was dancing without movement whatsoever. Condolences to his family. What a rare and exciting life he had all the way to 88.”

Piers Morgan

“RIP Donald Sutherland, 88,” the talk show host shared via X. “One of my all-time favorite actors who played so many great roles. What a sad loss.”

Philippine Leroy Beaulieu

The French actress posted a tribute to Donald via Instagram.

“Goodbye Mr Sutherland,” she captioned a photo of the late star, sharing a series of gold star emojis.