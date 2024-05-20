Many celebrities have been candid about their paranormal experiences, but some stars have even claimed to interact with some A-List spirits.

Cher famously shared that she believed her late husband Sonny Bono, who died in a skiing accident in 1998, had visited her during his afterlife. The singer explained that the lights in her room were acting funny and she thought that it was Bono messing with her from the great beyond.

“I actually think that Sonny makes a light go on,” Cher wrote in a September 2013 “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit. “I have a beautiful chandelier that he makes the light go on when it is impossible, there is no power on. I love ghosts, I prefer ghosts to some people.”

Cher isn’t the only star to have an encounter with a famous loved one. Courteney Cox admitted that her late Friends costar Matthew Perry has checked in on her since his passing in October 2023.

“I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years,” Cox said in a May 2024 interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “He visits me a lot, if we believe in that.”

Keep scrolling to see which stars believe they have interacted with famous ghosts:

Bridget Marquardt and Hugh Hefner

The Girls Next Door alum said that she had a vivid dream of Hefner after he died in 2017 that felt very real.

“I was standing there and then all of a sudden, I hear him coming down the stairs and he comes running down the stairs and his arms were open wide and he gave me what we used to call his big laugh and was like, ‘Oh my darling’ and he gave me a big hug,” Marquardt said in an October 2021 interview with E! News. “I could feel his smoke in the satin on his smoking jacket. I could smell his cologne. It was just so, so real.”

Marquardt shared that in the dream the Playboy founder seemed “so happy” and that it felt like she really “saw him.”

Liam Gallagher and John Lennon

The Oasis frontman recalled a time when he believed he saw the ghost of Lennon while he was spending the night at a hotel.

“Years ago I thought I seen the ghost of John Lennon in Liverpool, in a hotel. I was passed out in my bed, off my box, woke up and – in my head – I saw John Lennon at the window, wearing a denim jacket, long hair, round bins and no beard,” he said to Q Magazine in 2019. “To be fair, it couldn’t have been a ghost because ghosts are in black and white. Lennon was color. They can be in color? We need to look into that. But he would be, wouldn’t he, he was psychedelic John. He looked very well. He didn’t look dead.”

That same year, Gallagher shared that he also owns a rocking chair that once belonged to the Beatles icon. During an interview with Beats 1, Gallagher claimed that he’s seen the chair “rocking on its own.”

Cher and Sonny Bono

Months after confessing that she believed Bono was messing with her home’s lights online, Cher opened up about why she thinks her late husband is the culprit.

“There’s one chandelier that I have and I just think you know what it must be [Sonny] because it never did this before,” she said to Extra in November 2013. “I bought this new chandelier and I just think you know it came to my mind and it’s not like if it is [Sonny,] fine, if it’s not, fine. I don’t care. But I just get this little feeling because it goes on in the middle of the night when the switch is down — on and off, on and off — and it would just be like him to do that.”

Lady Gaga and Alexander McQueen

During a 2011 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Lady Gaga confessed that she believes that the late designer’s spirit has helped her in her career.

“Right after he died, I wrote ‘Born This Way.’ I think he’s up in heaven with fashion strings in his hands, marionetting away, planning this whole thing,” she said.

However, the singer wasn’t convinced until her label decided to switch the release date of her single to fall on the first anniversary of McQueen’s death. (McQueen died by suicide in February 2010.)

“When I heard that, I knew he planned the whole damn thing,” she recalled. “I didn’t even write the f–king song. He did!”

Helena Bonham Carter and Princess Margaret

Before joining The Crown, Bonham Carter revealed she consulted with the late royal via a psychic to get her blessing to play her on the series.

“I did meet a psychic, who’s a friend of mine, and I was seeing her … [and] she said, ‘Oh, Margaret is here. Does that mean anything?’ and I said, ‘Yes, it does,’” she said during a November 2019 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “I said, ‘Well, yeah … If you’ve got the horse’s mouth in the room, you’re not gonna say no, I said, ‘Yeah’ and I asked, ‘Would you mind if I played you?’ She did say, ‘I think you’re a better idea than the other actor.’”

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry

Cox confessed that she feels like many of her late loved ones keep tabs on her and mentor her throughout life — and that Perry was now one of them.

“You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew — I feel like there are a lotta people that, I think, guide us,” said Cox on CBS Sunday Morning. “I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”