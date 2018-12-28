A transformer explosion at a power pant in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York, caused the city’s skyline to light up in an eerie shade of blue late Thursday, December 27.

The energy company Con Edison confirmed on Twitter that there was “a brief electrical fire” at its substation on 20th Avenue and 32nd Street. The New York City Police Department later tweeted that there were “no injuries” reported in the explosion before denying that the blue light was caused by “extraterrestrial activity.”

Deputy Inspector Osvaldo Nuñez from the 114th Precinct called the incident “spectacular,” telling The New York Times, “You felt it in your chest, the explosions, and the night sky turned an electric blue.” He noted that there was a surge of 911 calls, many of which came from La Guardia Airport, which was one of the nearby buildings that temporarily lost power.

Naturally, many residents and celebrities went wild on Twitter over the blue light that loomed over NYC. Comedian John Mulaney shared a video with the caption, “I also would like to know what is happening.”

I also would like to know what is happening. pic.twitter.com/Hx9OOUoP6P — John Mulaney (@mulaney) December 28, 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was equally freaked out by the light and joked that aliens had invaded. “Due to recent activities in NYC I’m on my way to Dicks Sporting goods for supplies & a bow & arrow,” he tweeted. “seek shelter, I will find you.”

Due to recent activities in NYC 👽 I’m on my way to Dicks Sporting goods for supplies & a bow & arrow 🎯 seek shelter, I will find you 👊🏻 — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) December 28, 2018

Bebe Rexha tweeted, “The Blue sky in new york has got me ready to put my blindfold on.” Josh Groban added, “Astoria you ok?”

Astoria you ok? — josh groban (@joshgroban) December 28, 2018

See more celebrities’ tweets below.

Does anyone else see a crazy pulsating turquoise light all over the sky in NYC ?!?! So weird. #Brooklyn #Manhattan — Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) December 28, 2018

Wtf is happening… it’s fully night here in New York and the sky is bright neon blue? pic.twitter.com/6echeieXpx — Brad Walsh (@BradWalsh) December 28, 2018

Can someone smart tell me why the sky went blue in NYC ? Im shook — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) December 28, 2018

