Celebs Freak Out Over Eerie Blue Light in New York City After Transformer Explosion

By

A transformer explosion at a power pant in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York, caused the city’s skyline to light up in an eerie shade of blue late Thursday, December 27.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Bebe Rexha Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images; John Lamparski/Getty Images

The energy company Con Edison confirmed on Twitter that there was “a brief electrical fire” at its substation on 20th Avenue and 32nd Street. The New York City Police Department later tweeted that there were “no injuries” reported in the explosion before denying that the blue light was caused by “extraterrestrial activity.”

Deputy Inspector Osvaldo Nuñez from the 114th Precinct called the incident “spectacular,” telling The New York Times, “You felt it in your chest, the explosions, and the night sky turned an electric blue.” He noted that there was a surge of 911 calls, many of which came from La Guardia Airport, which was one of the nearby buildings that temporarily lost power.

Blue light illuminates the sky over New York City after a transformer exploded at a Con Edison substation in Queens on December 27, 2018. Courtesy Elizabeth Abts

Naturally, many residents and celebrities went wild on Twitter over the blue light that loomed over NYC. Comedian John Mulaney shared a video with the caption, “I also would like to know what is happening.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was equally freaked out by the light and joked that aliens had invaded. “Due to recent activities in NYC I’m on my way to Dicks Sporting goods for supplies & a bow & arrow,” he tweeted. “seek shelter, I will find you.”

Bebe Rexha tweeted, “The Blue sky in new york has got me ready to put my blindfold on.” Josh Groban added, “Astoria you ok?”

