Celine Dion’s return to the spotlight is showing no signs of slowing down.

In a rare public appearance, Dion, 56, stepped out with her twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, 13, to attend a concert by Croatian cellist, Hauser, in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 22.

Hauser, 38, posted a video compilation of Dion’s attendance via Instagram on Tuesday, June 25, which included footage of the “My Heart Will Go On” singer backstage at his show alongside two of her three children.

“I’m such a … I’m a big fan,” Dion, who revealed in December 2022 that she suffers with stiff-person syndrome, is seen telling Hauser in the clip. He responds, “I’m your biggest fan,” to which Dion lightheartedly continues, “No, I am, let’s fight. I am the biggest fan.”

Dion’s sons, whom she shared with her late husband and longtime manager, René Angélil, are seen smiling quietly at Hauser in the background. Angélil died from throat cancer in 2016, at the age of 73.

Hauser captioned his video tribute, “We are each other’s biggest fans! Patiently waiting for our duet and I know that she will be back on stage stronger than ever, because there is only one Celine!” He also included footage of Dion enjoying his show at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theatre, plus a heartfelt on-stage dedication to her.

“I actually want to dedicate this performance to my favorite singer of all time. And she is here, believe it or not, Celine Dion,” Hauser announced to the cheering crowd.

The outing comes less than one week after Dion stepped out with her eldest son, René-Charles Angélil, 23, for a Monday, June 17 screening of the singer’s new Prime Video documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, in New York City. The long-awaited documentary began streaming on Tuesday, June 25.

At the New York event, Dion reportedly received a standing ovation and acknowledged her supportive children, per People.

“Thank you, ​​René-Charles. Thank you, Nelson. Thank you, Eddy. Thank you very much,” she said. “And thanks to you, my fans, your presence in my journey has been a gift beyond measure. Your never-ending love and support for all the issues have delivered me to this moment.”

Dion recently spoke of how she has delicately communicated her neurological disorder with her children, telling Hoda Kotb in a sit-down interview with Today that aired on June 11, that she had to “hide” from her kids before becoming transparent.

“I had to raise my kids. I had to hide. I had to try to be a hero. Feeling my body leaving me, holding onto my own dreams,” she said during the interview. “Lying, for me, the burden was too much. Lying to the people who got me where I am today. I could not do it anymore.”

The interview also detailed how Dion would take “up to 90mg of Valium per day” to ease her pain, and her body adjusted to prescribed dosages of diazepam before she received an official diagnosis.