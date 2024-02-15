Céline Dion “felt the love” while attending the 2024 Grammy Awards as she continues to battle stiff-person syndrome, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“She has her good and bad days,” the insider says, sharing that Dion, 55, has been “doing lots of physical therapy and voice exercises” since her diagnosis.

A second source tells Us that Dion’s disorder has “empowered her and changed her mindset.”

The singer announced her health issues in December 2022, revealing that she had to postpone her upcoming performances to heal. “I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” Dion said in an emotional video at the time. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

Dion has since stayed out of the limelight as she navigates the illness, which is a rare neurological disorder that causes spasms and affects one’s muscles and vocal cords.

Even with her health setback, the musician’s “dream is to perform on stage again, and she’s not giving up,” the second insider tells Us. Dion’s appearance at the Grammys on February 4 gave her even more hope for the future, per the source.

“She felt the love all around,” the first insider tells Us of Dion’s reaction to receiving a standing ovation while presenting the award for Album of the Year. “It lifted her spirits.”

Ahead of the Grammys, Dion had been spotted out on a few occasions with her and late husband René Angelil’s three sons: René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13.

Dion and her boys attended a hockey game in October 2023, but it wasn’t until the Grammys that she gave fans a firsthand look at her progress.

“When I say, I’m happy to be here, I really mean it. From my heart,” Dion said at the event when she took the stage to present Taylor Swift with the biggest award of the night. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and people around the world.”

Swift, 34, caused a stir at the awards show when she seemingly forgot to hug or thank Dion for handing her the AOTY trophy on stage. However, Swift squashed the snub rumors backstage when she and Dion shared a hug and posed for pictures together.

