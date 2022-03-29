Bonding with her boys! Celine Dion has shared many sweet moments over the years with her and late husband René Angélil‘s three children.

The producer was the Grammy winner’s longtime manager before they got engaged in 1993. The pair wed in December of the following year in Canada, going on to renew their vows in 2000 in Las Vegas.

In 2001, the couple started a family with the help of in vitro fertilization, welcoming son René-Charles. After a 2009 miscarriage, the duo used IVF to welcome their rainbow babies, fraternal twins Eddy and Nelson in October 2010.

“It’s the greatest thing that could happen to us,” the talent manager told Hello! magazine of the baby boys’ arrival at the time. “I hope to provide to them all of the love that I can for as long as I can.”

Angelil died in January 2016 after a battle with throat cancer, and Dion gave Good Morning America viewers an inside look at their mourning four months later.

“Every night, we kiss him good night,” the “My Heart Will Go On” singer said in the May 2016 interview. “Eddy starts. Two fingers, one finger. And he said, ‘I love you Papa, so much. Happy Easter. Happy Halloween. Happy Christmas. Happy ‘up,’ Papa. I love you so much. I miss you.’ So Nelson goes, and he repeats almost the same thing, but he adds more stuff. And then I do the thing, too, and I [say], ‘Good night, my love.'”

The songwriter went on to describe how much she missed her late partner, noting, “I missed him when he was well. I missed him the way that I knew him, without the sickness. After a while, am I going to have signs all the time, or do I have to make decisions as a woman, as a mother, as an artist? You’re never ready for something like this to happen. Even though you expect it, when it hits you, you’re not prepared. It’s hard.”

By February 2018, the Canada native was doing “really well” as a single mom, she said during a Project appearance.

“He’s as alive as he was before, not physically with us, but I live with him, I see him every day through the eyes of my children,” the “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” singer said at the time.

