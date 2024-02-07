Celine Dion wasn’t a performer at the Grammys this year, but the iconic star treated one lucky group of attendees to a mini performance backstage.

Dion, 55, joined singer Sonyae Elise for an impromptu duet behind the scenes. In a video shared by Elise on Tuesday, February 6, Dion harmonized with her fellow vocalist as stylist Law Roach looked on. After the duo’s brief performance ended, onlookers cheered and clapped.

Dion made a surprise appearance at the Sunday, February 4, ceremony to present the final award of the night, Album of the Year. “When I say, I’m happy to be here, I really mean it. From my heart,” she said from the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and people around the world.”

The musician revealed in late 2022 that she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as stiff-person syndrome. “I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you,” she said in an Instagram video at the time. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

Dion also pushed back her planned 2023 tour, saying that she still hoped to hit the road again in the future. “I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle,” she said.

Grammys viewers at home and in the audience on Sunday were thrilled to see Dion back on stage. The singer, who received a standing ovation while taking the stage, presented Album of the Year to Taylor Swift, who took home the trophy for her 10th studio album, Midnights. While some fans thought Swift, 34, snubbed Dion by not hugging her on stage, the twosome shared an embrace backstage.

Dion’s Grammys appearance was also a big moment for fashion, as Roach, 45, came out of retirement to dress her for the event. “We’re BACK,” Roach captioned a video from backstage at the ceremony.

Dion wore head-to-toe Valentino for the event, looking regal in a mustard-colored coat paired with a plunging pale pink wrap dress that had a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with a metallic statement necklace and diamond stud earring that were partially hidden by her blunt bob.