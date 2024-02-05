Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys in style.

The 55-year-old music icon took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, in head-to-toe Valentino to present Album of the Year. Dion looked majestic in a mustard-colored coat by the fashion house teamed with a plunging pale pink wrap dress that was equipped with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with an eye-catching metallic statement necklace and gleaming diamond studs that were partially covered by her chic blunt bob.

Dion topped off her ensemble with pointed-toe pumps and soft glam that included rosy cheeks and a glossy lip.

Law Roach was the brains behind the memorable look. The “image architect,” who announced his shocking retirement from styling in March 2023 sprung back into action for Dion and took to Instagram to celebrate. “We’re BACK,” Roach captioned a video from backstage at the ceremony.

Before announcing Taylor Swift as the winner for her 10th album, Midnights, Dion was met with an outpour of praise from the audience as her appearance came more than one year after she revealed her battle with stiff-person syndrome. The diagnosis forced Dion to postpone her shows in December 2022, and she has remained out of the limelight since.

She revealed that the “very rare neurological disorder” caused her to have “spasms” and was affecting her vocal cords and other muscles. “I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle,” Dion said.

Swift, 34, briefly found herself in hot water with fans when she didn’t acknowledge Dion when she accepted the big award. “Taylor Swift fully ignoring Celine Dion like the disrespect even Celine was like … Que?” one person wrote via X, while another said, “Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary GOAT was handing her the award.”

Moments later, however, Dion and Swift were captured smiling while sharing a warm embrace.