Céline Dion’s mother, Thérèse Dion, passed away on Thursday, January 16. She was 92.

The violinist, who was the mother of 14 children, was surrounded by family when she died, Radio Canada reported on Friday, January 17.

“Maman, we love you so much,” Céline, 51, wrote via Instagram on Friday, along with the French translation of her heartfelt message. “We dedicate tonight’s show to you and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx.”

Thérèse was affectionately known as “Maman Dion” in Canada and was one of nine children. Musically inclined at a young age, she was a violinist who was very instrumental in the “My Heart Will Go On” singer’s career. The mother-daughter duo traveled the world together until Céline was 18 years old.

In 1980, Thérèse co-wrote “Ce n’était qu’un rêve” and sent a recording of her daughter singing the track to Céline’s eventual husband and manager, René Angélil. She is also known for the Maman Dion Foundation, which she started in 2006 to help support disadvantaged children.

Quebec’s prime minister, François Legault, shared his sympathies after hearing the news of Thérèse’s passing on Friday.

“Sad to learn of the death of Thérèse Dion, Maman Dion for all Quebecers,” he wrote via Twitter at the time. “A remarkable woman, so generous, so loving, who devoted her whole life to the well-being of her family. Our large Quebec family mourns his departure. My condolences to the Dion family.”

Thérèse’s death comes almost four years to the day that Céline’s husband of more than 20 years passed away in January 2016.

Following the death of her husband, the “Power of My Love” singer, 51, spoke about moving forward and raising their three sons, René-Charles, 19, and twins, Eddy and Nelson, 9.

“You cannot stop living,” she told Good Morning America’s Deborah Roberts in April 2019. “Go forward. Today is the first day of the beginning of [your] life.”

She revealed that she felt “so powerful and in charge and grounded and happy” as a single mom, but when she was with the late music producer, he gave her “strength” that she misses.

“René [gave] me so much strength and power and positivity,” she gushed at the time. “I will never be a dad, but it’s like … I’m in a double job as a parent — I’m a ‘parents.’ I’m the big deal! And the kids are growing and I see them and I look at them and I’m like, ‘Wow, we’ve done a great job and I’m so proud.’”