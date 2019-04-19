Before Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis even switched bodies in Freaky Friday, Chad Michael Murray had an intimate moment with the Halloween star.

“I was Lindsay Lohan’s first kiss and Jamie Lee Curtis was there, and was trying to settle the situation because Lindsay was nervous,” the One Tree Hill alum, 37, told Busy Philipps on Busy Tonight on Thursday, April 18. “So we go and sit in Jamie’s trailer and she’s talking to Lindsay like, just kiss him … and she grabs me by the back of the head and makes out with me.”

While Philipps, 39, was shocked by the anecdote, Murray revealed he played it cool at the time. “At this point I went, ‘Dude, I just made out with Jamie Lee Curtis,’” he explained.

“That is really wild,” the Cougar Town alum replied. “I like that story!”

Murray starred as Lohan’s love interest Jake in the 2003 film, in which the 32-year-old Lohan’s Beach Club star and Curtis, 60, played a mother-daughter duo who switch bodies after receiving cryptic fortunes at a Chinese restaurant.

Someone else Murray has made out with onscreen? Phillips! The Riverdale star’s appearance on Busy Tonight marked the first time the pair have seen each other since they appeared on season 5 of Dawson’s Creek together in 2002. Philipps wrote about Murray helping her out after she fell and dislocated her knee in her 2018 memoir.

“Chad Michael Murray sat with me while I laughed about what a f—king dumb idiot I was. I tried calling Michelle [Williams], but she didn’t answer,” she wrote in This Will Only Hurt a Little. “And Chad Michael Murray, who you judged as a douchebag, will stay the whole time and hold your f—king hand.”

Busy Tonight airs on E! Mondays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

