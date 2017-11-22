Chad Michael Murray showed his support for the female cast and crew members of One Tree Hill who recently accused the show’s creator, Mark Schwahn, of sexual harassment.

“Those women, man. The women on our show were always strong, and that’s what we loved so much,” the 36-year-old actor told Cheddar on Tuesday, November 21. “I think that’s why the show was so good because everyone can identify with the strength of these girls on the show. To see them come out today and stand up for what they believe in — the same way that they did, by the way, back then — it just makes you proud of them. You’re gonna stand by them every step of the way. It’s not a question.”

Eighteen women who worked on the ‘00s CW drama, including Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton, came forward earlier this month to accuse Schwahn, 51, of sexual misconduct. Twenty-five cast and crew members from The Royals later claimed the showrunner also sexually harassed them. He was suspended from the E! drama on Wednesday, November 15.

“The one thing is you’re supporting your fellow cast and your fellow crew,” Murray continued. “You’re always gonna have their back. You’re gonna support them and you’re gonna be there. In the end, you’ve got to do what’s right. It’s an unacceptable thing for anyone to be hurt.”

The American Drifter author went on to say that people are behaving inappropriately all over the U.S., not just those working in the film and TV industry. “It’s everywhere. I mean, it’s at your local Starbucks, it’s walking down the street. It’s not just Hollywood,” he said. “It happens at doctor’s offices. They’re rampant all over the country. And so, I think [the people coming forward are] opening an eye to something that needed to be seen a long time ago. And I hope and pray that the good wins out, and that the cynicism behind it can fade off into oblivion over time, and that in the end, everyone just comes out stronger. That’s what I hope for.”

James Lafferty, Austin Nichols and Robert Buckley were among the many other male OTH alums who rallied around their female costars.

