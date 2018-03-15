Rock ‘n’ roll and real estate! Former Million Dollar Listing star Chad Rogers just debuted his new music video for his single “Mailboo.”

The Malibu native took his roots to heart when filming the video and even hired a Grammy-nominated producer to help him out. In the video, you can see Rogers cruising around in his Bentley GT as he thinks back on his past relationship to an ex-girlfriend.

Not only is the 40-year-old a famed Hilton & Hyland realtor, but he’s also pretty kick-ass guitar player too.

According to the company’s site, Rogers, who goes by the motto ‘give clients what they want,’ had a record-breaking year in 2015, during which he sold more than $82 million worth of homes.

When the real-estate mogul isn’t on the job, he enjoys giving back to the community by participating in charitable causes and working out.

Check out his music video above!

