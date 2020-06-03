Celebs are keeping busy this week, from Chaka Khan set you perform at Alexandria House’s virtual WomenSpeak charity event, to Swae Lee getting a haircut at The Spot Barbershop in Miami, to Thomas Rhett enjoying wine and pizza in Nashville. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Alexandria House, a transitional home that provides safety and hospitality for women and children experiencing homelessness, is hosting their virtual WomenSpeak event on Thursday, June 4. Chaka Khan will put on a special performance, Rabbi Sharon Brous will act as the events’ speaker and Keanakay Scott will share her story as an activist, advocate and author. To participate, buy a ticket or sponsorship or pay as you are able. The funds raised will be donated to Alexandria House, programs helping families move into permanent housing and go towards promoting advocacy work to change unjust systems that keep families living in poverty.

— Thomas Rhett paired a bottle of Cakebread Cellars Dancing Bear Ranch wine with some homemade pizza at his house in Nashville.

— Celebrity loved brands Wildflower Cases and PizzaSlime joined forces to create a collection of phone cases inspired by ever-changing quarantine moods in three styles including Sydney Eyes, Devon Smile and Stop Looking at my Phone.

— Premium fitness platform obé, which offers 100 live classes per week and an on-demand library of 4,000+ workouts, partnered with HBO Max to launch a week of custom classes inspired by some of their most iconic characters. The “Week of So Much More” programming kicked off with a Sex and the City workout, followed by workouts inspired by Game of Thrones, Sesame Street and Euphoria.

— Swae Lee was the first client at the re-opening of The Spot Barbershop in Miami where he got his hair cut by founder Fredis Perdormo.

— Contemporary womenswear brand Ramy Brook launched a Healthcare Heroes registry to thank frontline workers where more than 1,000 healthcare professionals picked out clothing items they’d love to enjoy outside the workplace that can be purchased for them by supportive shoppers. The brand will also be gifting 1,000 items to healthcare heroes and 20 percent of proceeds will be donated to No Kid Hungry and Jumpstart.

— Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart joined Wishi, a sustainable online styling app that connects you to top stylists to help you look your best every day. Stewart will be donating Wishi proceeds to Chic Relief, a non profit website selling fabulous gently used fashion items donated by fashion insiders.