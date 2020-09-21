Another obstacle. The Challenge star Amanda Garcia and her fiancé, Ray Reinhardt, have split seven months after welcoming their son, Avonni.

“I’m not someone that EVER runs to fb to put my business out there but this time I need everyone to see the truth and to hear it from my mouth, not someone else’s. Ray and I are officially done,” Garcia, 27, wrote via Facebook on Sunday, September 20, calling the barber a “liar” and a “cheater.”

The Are You the One? alum claimed that Reinhardt had “not come home … all weekend” or responded to her “at all.” She went on to insinuate that he had been spending time with other women.

“It’s not the first time I’ve caught women texting him back and forth behind my back,” she alleged. “It’s not the first time he’s left my son hanging without checking on him, not even once. But it is the first time I’ve actually gotten pictures of him and information of him physically cheating, therefore I am finished.”

Garcia explained that she has “tried to fight” to keep their family together and “be forgiving” toward Reinhardt, but he “clearly doesn’t wanna change,” so she decided to leave him.

“I have friends that work at various places and to hear he’s hooking up with different women, in public, in the club/bars, is so sickening I can’t even place my mind around it,” she wrote. “I can’t imagine what he’s done behind closed doors. I’ve always asked him, do I make you happy? Are you happy? And I’ve always received a ‘yes I don’t want anyone but you you’re my everything. I’ll change, I’ll be better’ answer.”

The MTV personality accused her now-ex of leading a “double life” while she cares for their child.

“I can’t let my son be raised seeing this….To see his mom cry, be manipulated, abused, disrespected. To always be disappointed when daddy doesn’t come home or think about him,” she added.

Garcia later shared a photo of a dozen black garbage bags filled with Reinhardt’s belongings. “HIS BAGS ARE PACKED,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2019 that the Challenge: War of the Worlds star was pregnant with her and the Denver native’s first child. They announced their engagement in January and welcomed Avonni the following month.

Us Weekly has reached out to Reinhardt for comment.