Swoon! Doting husband Channing Tatum didn’t miss the chance to honor his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, on her birthday – both in person and on Instagram.

The Magic Mike star, 37, posted a black-and-white, makeup-free photo of his love, who turned 37 on Sunday, December 3, with a heartfelt message.

“This creature is one more year beautiful,” he wrote. “The transformation she invoked this year has been something they only write about in books of fairytale and magic. Your strength and grace ever evolving. By doing so you make everything around you grow- everything. And I am so very grateful for your lessons. Happy life day my love. #leica”

The busy couple enjoyed a beach getaway in Cabo San Lucas over the weekend and according to the birthday girl’s posts, they indulged in tequila and sunshine. In one photo posted to her Instagram, the dancer donned a plunging bathing suit with “Happy Birthday Jenna” written in the sand. “This year has been one I will never forget,” she reflected in the caption.

She continued, “Challenging, beautiful and wonderfully expansive all at the same time. But I know for sure that every experience you have is here for your own growth and when viewed that way, the magic of life will show you the way. Thank you all for my birthday wishes!!”

Jenna and Channing met on the set of their 2006 film Step Up and married in July 2009. The two celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in July at a wilderness camp in Michigan with their 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

