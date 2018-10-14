Charlamagne Tha God isn’t sure what’s in store for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, but the rapper has a feeling the couple isn’t going to last.

Us Weekly caught up with 40-year-old Shook One author at #Culturecon in Queens, New York on Saturday, October 13, and he opened up about his feelings on the famous duo.

“I feel like I have a feeling about this,” The Breakfast Club cohost told Us when asked about West, 41, and Kardashian, 37. “I don’t see this going … I don’t see this lasting, bro.”

He added of other celebrity couples: “You can look at [Jay-Z] and [Beyoncé] and say that’s some forever love, like ride or die. You can look at Barack [Obama] and Michelle [Obama,] you know what I’m saying? I don’t see [Kim and Kanye] … I don’t know”

As for his reasoning, Charlamagne Tha God told Us that the Yeezy founder and the reality star’s “energies don’t seem like they align.”

The podcast host spoke to the “Gold Digger” singer in May for an almost two-hour interview on his iHeartRadio show. West opened up about his mental health, his wife and relationship with both Jay-Z and Barack Obama among other things at the time.

The South Carolina native also spoke to Us at the event about West’s often unforeseeable comments.

“I don’t think nobody can predict Kanye West. I think Kanye West is one of the most unpredictable forces of nature we’ve ever witnessed in our life,” he told Us. “It’s like trying to predict the weather. You don’t know where that hurricane’s going to turn next. You just know that it’s a hurricane. So you either gonna seek shelter, or you know, stay there and get hit.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

