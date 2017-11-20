Still alive and kicking! Twitter users are accidentally mourning singer Marilyn Manson instead of serial killer Charles Manson. Although the latter died at age 83 on Sunday, November 19, while serving his life sentence, Twitter is confusing him for the 48-year-old singer.

While the convicted murderer did write and record music during his life — many iconic bands, including Guns N’ Roses and The Beach Boys, have covered his tunes — Twitter is now mistaking him for Marilyn Manson, metal artist and founder of the rock band of the same name.

“Charles Manson is dead… but his music will live on,” one tweeter wrote on the microblogging site on Monday, November 20, alongside a photo of the “Tattooed in Reverse” singer.

Charles Manson is dead… but his music will live on. pic.twitter.com/Ltc0mdqqcX — robyn (@grigioboys) November 20, 2017

Yet another Marilyn Manson devotee took to the social media platform to acknowledge and pay tribute to other influential musicians who have passed away this year (Malcolm Young, Chester Bennington and more).

It is so sad to see all these music icons pass. RIP Charles Manson. Never learn not to love. — clemson sucks (@timjsully) November 20, 2017

RIP Charles Manson you'll be greatly missed #CharlesManson pic.twitter.com/XGloIymy1A — Just Like Superman (@TinpotSuperman) November 20, 2017

I never really listened to much of his music, but RIP Charles Manson pic.twitter.com/aqhZ2shCHV — pinky ring (@DrCornwalis) November 20, 2017

wow rip charles manson 💔😭 taken too soon 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y4R04dovPt — lalo (@negativecreeppp) November 20, 2017

Although the Grammy nominee did not directly respond to the confusion, he shared a link to a cryptic YouTube video of himself covering the cult leader’s 1970 track “Sick City.” The musician, born Brian Warner, also posted posted an eerie black-and-white photo of the convicted killer with the word “Lie” in bright red and white letters near his forehead.

As previously reported, the mass murderer died of natural causes at a hospital in Kern County, California, on Sunday, the California Department of Corrections confirmed to Us Weekly. The mastermind behind the Tate-LaBianca murders in the ‘60s had been taken from Corcoran State Prison to a hospital in Bakersfield, California, back in January to seek treatment for gastrointestinal issues. He was re-admitted days before his death.

While serving his life sentence, the Manson Family leader was denied parole 12 times and racked up more than 100 serious disciplinary violations, including possession of weapons and threatening police officers.

