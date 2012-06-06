Charlie Sheen: I Want to Have Sex With Denise Richards Again

Charlie Sheen will always have the hots for his ex-wife Denise Richards.

In the June 21 issue of Rolling Stone, the star of FX's Anger Management, 46, confesses he'd like to have sex with the actress (and mother of his two daughters, Sam, 8, and Lola, 6) — but he isn't sure if she'd be up for it. "She still looks f-cking great," Sheen says. "Do I want to? Yeah! Does she? Don't know."

Richards does, however, admit to the magazine that she and her bad boy ex "are like best friends now. Confidants. He tells me everything." Sheen is quick to point out that while traveling together, he and Richards, 41, "sleep in separate rooms. Everybody's going to want to know that, too." (The pair were married from 2002-2006; Sheen and third wife Brooke Mueller called it quits in 2011 after three years of marriage.)

In his explosive interview, Sheen also reveals that — after his infamous hospitalization, breakdown and Two and a Half Men firing in 2011 — he's no longer sober. "I don't see what's wrong with a few drinks," he says, adding that he prefers his vodka straight because "ice is for injuries." He also opens up about his foot fetish.

"I've not dated girls because of their feet, just the length of certain toes and the shape of where things should be and they're not," Sheen tells Rolling Stone. "Hammertoes are bad. And the second toe being too long? That's bad, too."

The June 21 issue of Rolling Stone is on stands Friday.

