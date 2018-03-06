It doesn’t appear that Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump will be catching up over dinner any time soon. When former first daughter Clinton appeared on the Monday, March 5, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host asked point blank if she and Trump are still friends after the designer’s father, Donald Trump, was elected president.

“I have not spoken to her in a long time,” the 38-year-old revealed. “It’s clear that she has supported policies and decisions that I don’t agree with. I’ve been very vocal about my opposition to President Trump.”

Colbert, 53, then quipped: “Could you call her up and say, ‘Hey, maybe no war with North Korea’ or anything like that? I mean, you are friends.”

Though Clinton knew Colbert was just joking, she had a serious response. “I’m just really sad that we’re at a point in time where that even has to be said,” replied the She Persisted Around the World author. “That we’re at a point in time where we have a president who has such, you know, callous disregard for thoughtful, coherent, kind of expert-advised foreign policy. I would hope that is something that, regardless of where we sit on the political spectrum, we could agree on.”

During the interview, Colbert questioned Clinton about whether Ivanka, 36, is “fair game for criticism or if she’s just another presidential child.” The Stanford graduate didn’t dance around the question.

“I think anyone who works for the president certainly should expect to be scrutinized for not only whatever decisions she or he is making, but also for whatever decisions the White House is making on any given day,” Clinton stated.

Clinton has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump since he won the electoral college for the presidency in 2016, defeating her mother, Hillary Clinton, despite losing the popular vote to her by nearly 3 million.

Back in July 2016, Chelsea and Ivanka were in touch. “It has nothing to do with political,” Chelsea told Extra. “We were friend before this election; we’ll be friends after this election.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!