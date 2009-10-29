Chelsea Handler’s Playboy Spread: My Dad Will Love It

On the cover of December's Playboy: Chelsea Handler. And her father's psyched!

The comedian and Chelsea Lately host saw her yuletide-themed cover (with a giant candy cane tugging at her bikini bottom) for the first time during an appearance on The Jay Leno Show, which airs tonight.

Handler, 34, was mum on whether she goes the full monty in her photo spread.

"I'm not naked on the cover," she told Jay Leno simply.

Leno then asked what her father might think of the racy photos.

"My dad is probably gonna love it," Handler quipped. "Because he thinks I'm very sexual."

She also shared her unconventional tactics for getting in shape for the shoot.

"I quit drinking for like a day and a half," she explains.

"And I worked out — but I always work out. So it wasn't anything major."

