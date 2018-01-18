Chelsea Handler’s Beloved Dog Chunk Dies: ‘So Many People Loved Him’

Chelsea Handler took to Instagram to announce that her beloved dog, Chunk, has died.

“This guy passed away today,” the 42-year-old comedian began in a lengthy post on Thursday, January 18, via Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has sent so many goodies, doggy treats, toys, clothes, paintings, stuffed animals, and everything else over the years. He loved being famous and getting recognized, especially without me. So many people loved him, and i really appreciate that and so did he.”

The Most Newsworthy Pets of 2017

Handler, who rescued Chunk from a kill shelter in 2009, shared her favorite memory with her 9-year-old dog. “My favorite memory of Chunk is when I was paddle boarding on the Hudson River in upstate NY and he was following me on the shoreline by the trees, and finally jumped in and swam a quarter of a mile to get on my paddle board with me. I cried that day at how much he loved me. And, today I’m crying because of how much I loved him.”

She added, “My chunky monkey. I love you, baby. Softest doggy in the world. 💛❤️💛a true gentleman.”

Fans of the talk show host will remember Chunk from the cover of her book, Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang. She also documented his life via Twitter and Facebook, where he had a combined 170,000 followers.

“This guy passed away today. Although he didn’t enjoy many humans, he loved his mother more than a brand new tennis ball. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” a tweet from Chunk’s Twitter read on Thursday.

This guy passed away today. Although he didn’t enjoy many humans, he loved his mother more than a brand new tennis ball. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/HZ3mxNzEjt — Chunk Handler (@chunkhandler) January 18, 2018

Chunk’s passing comes less than a year after Handler lost another dog. Tammy passed away August 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!