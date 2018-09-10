Farrah Abraham Watches Daughter at New York Fashion Show (RADAR Online)

Nicki Minaj Rocks Pink Wig at New York Fashion Week (Star Magazine)

Chelsea Houska Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Daughter Aubree (OK! Magazine)

Ansel Elgort Talks Fast Cars and Rock Climbing (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!