Cher Lloyd has a baby on the way! The X Factor alum, 24, announced on Wednesday, January 24, that she is expecting her first child with husband Craig Monk.

“I’m so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!), but also, there’s another reason why I’m writing to you today,” Lloyd captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo showing off her growing baby bump. “And that’s because I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!!”

“We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all,” she continued. “I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year.”

The “Want U Back” singer added: “And now we’re going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way!”

Lloyd and the hairstylist tied the knot in November 2013. The singer announced the news on Instagram, when she posted a black-and-white photo of the couple from the big day with the caption: “18/11/13.”

Several hours after she shared the sweet wedding photo, Lloyd took to Twitter to thank fans for their outpouring of love and support. “Thank you for all your lovely messages !!” she wrote at the time. “I’m so happy!!!”

Lloyd opened up about her love in a 2013 interview with MTV UK. “I feel like being with Craig has changed me a lot. I feel I’m a lot more calm, I haven’t got an attitude anymore,” she said at the time. “I have learned to appreciate things a lot more now I’m with him.”

