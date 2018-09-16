Cher Talks Tom Cruise Romance, Kissing Val Kilmer and Plastic Surgery

Cher turned back time and reminisced about her famous ex-boyfriends including Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Gene Simmons and Richie Sambora in an interview with the Mail on Sunday on Sunday, September 16.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star, 72 — who said back in 2013 that the Mission: Impossible star was one of her “top five” lovers of all time — revealed that she and Cruise initially met at Madonna and Sean Penn‘s Malibu wedding in 1985. The Risky Business actor was 22, she was 38.

“Then a bunch of people who were dyslexic were invited to the White House, and Tom and I are both dyslexic,” she explained of their next meeting. “We didn’t go out till way later, but there definitely was a connection there.”

The Academy Award winner, who was previously married to the late Sonny Bono and rocker Gregg Allman who died in May 2017, told the Mail on Sunday that she currently doesn’t have a boyfriend.

“Not this week,” she said. “I’m still on the lookout. The problem I have with all the boyfriends lately is that I don’t want to go to any place with them because you can’t keep a relationship going in this kind of goldfish bowl, where everything you do and every picture you have taken will be on Instagram. There’s no way to keep something … special.”

She then dished on some of her exes including Rob Camilletti, a bagel baker 18 years her junior, who she dated from 1986 to 1989. The “Strong Enough” singer said he was “possibly the one true love of my life.”

Then there was actor (and Cruise’s Top Gun costar) Kilmer, of whom she said, “when we kissed I thought my head would shoot right off my body.”

She also stepped out with music executive David Geffen, confiding, “If it wasn’t for him I’d have ended up on the street.”

Cher dated Kiss guitarist Simmons in 1980, shortly after her split from second husband Allman, and told the Mail that he’s “the one I’m crazy about,” while she called Bon Jovi guitarist Sambora, who she was with from 1989 to 1990, “one of the most underrated singers ever.”

The Emmy and Grammy winner, who recently released her 26th album, Dancing Queen, featuring covers of Abba hits, was also asked about plastic surgery, replying bluntly, “Yes, I have had a facelift, but who hasn’t?”

