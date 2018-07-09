A beautiful outcome to a sad life event. In the midst of mourning the death of her father, Cheryl Burke has found comfort in a family member she just learned existed.

The 34-year-old professional dancer penned an emotional message revealing her long-lost sibling alongside a sweet selfie posted to Instagram on Monday, July 9.

“With my father’s passing came a lot of darkness but there was also a lot of light – I found my sister who I had never known,” the lengthy post began. “We recently met for the first time and it was such a surreal experience to walk into a room to meet and walk out feeling like we had known each other forever. In her I see the same drive and passion that our dad had and there’s clearly a major family resemblance”

The Dancing With the Stars alum concluded that “it may have taken 30 years to find each other, but I am so excited to have another sister for life.”

The happy ending comes less than four months after Burke opened up about the loss of her dad in a heartfelt Instagram post in March.

“Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently. Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already,” she captioned a throwback pic of a sweet moment between the two. “Rest In Peace Stephen Louis Burke April 13, 1950 – March 9, 2018.”

Days before the news, the reality star subtly hinted about a rough patch she was facing. “I’m dealing with some personal things right now and need to take a break from social media,” she tweeted at the time. “Thanks for understanding and remember to tell the people who are important to you just how much you love them each and everyday. Xoxo Cheryl.”

Another sweet spot in Burke’s life is her fiance Matthew Lawrence. The two announced their engagement in early May and the dancer dished her excitement exclusively to Us Weekly shortly after.

“We definitely want to get married as soon as possible,” Burke gushed to Us at the time.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!