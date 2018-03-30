She’s had enough! Cheryl Cole shut down a report that suggested her boyfriend, Liam Payne, was acting inappropriately with one his dancers.

“I usually don’t bother myself to respond to stupid articles. But in my silence they hold the pen,” the singer, 34, tweeted onFriday, March 30. “This is a stupid article, clutching at very small straws. But I can’t ignore this story involving an innocent dancer colleague of Liam’s who has a fiancé, and dragging them into this desperate attempt to try to cause problems between Liam and I. Nor do I understand the daily onslaught of stories.”

“The other ‘mystery woman’ in the story happens to be my long-term friend and manager (that’s embarrassing) I also happen to love Katy Perry,” she wrote, adding a shrugging emoji. Cole’s mention of the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, 33, is likely in reference to the former One Direction guy, 24, being criticized after he shared an Instagram photo of himself hugging Perry on Tuesday, March 27.

Good luck tonight @katyperry 💥 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Mar 27, 2018 at 3:53am PDT

“Oh and you can save yourselves from ‘Cheryl hits back’ blah blah articles bc honestly No.. one.. cares!” The X Factor judge continued.

Now.. off on our holiday. And the only thing we’re making are memories. And breaking is our healthy eating 😁 toodles 🙋🏻‍♀️ — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) March 30, 2018

She also liked a fan’s tweet responding to her posts, which said: “Always remember… Rumors are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.”

As previously reported, Payne has also addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship and revealed that although they haven’t split up, the pair have dealt with issues in the past. “The funniest thing was a week before we were getting married. The next week we’re splitting up,” Payne said in his cover story for London’s ES magazine, published on March 21. “And the thing for me is, I just like to think we’re somewhere in the middle. You know, we have our struggles — like, of course, I’m not gonna sit here and say that everything’s absolutely fine and dandy, because of course you go through different things, and that’s what a relationship is.”

He added: “But we go through them together as a family and that’s the most important thing for me.”

The duo, who has been dealing with speculation about their relationship since they first got together, shut down break up rumors by making a rare appearance as a couple on the red carpet at the 2018 Brit Awards in February. The pair first met in 2008 when the “Bedroom Floor” singer auditioned for The X Factor when the former Girls Aloud member was a judge on the U.K. singing competition show. They began dating in 2015 and are now parents to their 1-year-old son, Bear.

