Liam Payne only had eyes for Cheryl Cole at the 2018 Brit Awards. The couple hit the red carpet together at The O2 Arena in London on Wednesday, February 21, amid recent split rumors.

The “Strip That Down” singer, 24, wore a light blue blazer over a dark button-down shirt and matching pants, while the former Girls Aloud member, 34, looked stunning in a black dress. Carrying a white rose in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement, Cole wrapped her arm around her boyfriend as he whispered in her ear and kissed her on the cheek.

The outing comes just three days after The Mail on Sunday reported that Payne and Cole’s relationship is “absolutely on the rocks” and “hanging by a thread.” One source claimed to the British newspaper that the pair “could split in weeks.”

However, a source tells Us Weekly that the rumors are “BS and not true.” The “Fight for This Love” songstress also brushed off the reports, telling the BBC, “It doesn’t bother me at all.”

Payne and Cole first met when he auditioned for The X Factor in 2008. He was 14 at the time and she was a judge on the British singing competition. He tried out again in 2010 and ultimately became a member of One Direction. Payne and Cole began dating in 2015 and welcomed their son, Bear, in March 2017.

The former boy bander will perform his Fifty Shades Freed song “For You” with Rita Ora at Wednesday’s Brit Awards.

