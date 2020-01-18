Cheryl Hines 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Cheryl Hines exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about 25 things you might not know about her — including the celebrity she always gets mistaken for, the best advice she’s ever received and the career in which she’s professional licensed. Read on to more about the Curb Your Enthusiasm star.

1. I love spicy boiled peanuts. It’s a Southern thing.

2. I’m a licensed cosmetologist!

3. I used to be Rob Reiner’s assistant.

4. My favorite lip gloss is called Sexy Nude. [My mother-in-law] Ethel Kennedy complimented it, so I sent her one. I sent Ethel Kennedy a sexy nude.

5. Whenever I travel, I end up adopting the accent of where I am. I can’t help it! (The locals don’t love it.)

6. I make a mean margarita.

7. I’ve played poker with Doyle Brunson from the Poker Hall of Fame.

8. When I’m about to spend too much money on a bag, I call a girlfriend and make her convince me to get it.

9. Nick Hornby is one of my favorite writers. Now he’s [also] one of my favorite friends.

10. I still have a sweatshirt that I stole from my neighbor in college … in the ’80s. My daughter wears it now.

11. I directed episode 3 of the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

12. I love Las Vegas, but you have to go with your girlfriends. You can’t bring a date to Vegas.

13. One of the only times I’ve responded to a mean comment on Instagram was when a guy made fun of my bad veneers. I don’t have veneers!

14. People think Larry David is my husband. My real husband is Robert Kennedy Jr.

15. My family gets competitive. Charades once ended with a broken ankle.

16. Barbra Streisand has played Running Charades at my house.

17. My idols and mentors are J.P. DeJoria and his daughter, Michaeline DeJoria Heydari, of Paul Mitchell. They’re my guiding lights for haircare, and they’re good people!

18. I once fractured my arm doing a cartwheel on a balance beam.

19. My grandmother gave me great advice: A good man is hard to find, but a bad one is even harder to get rid of.

20. After hiking up a mountain for eight hours in Bhutan, [my family and I] encountered a very angry yak. He charged my husband, who tapped the yak’s nose with his cellphone. The yak acquiesced.

21. I bought my prom dress at Goodwill.

22. People often mistake me for Julie Bowen and say, “I love Modern Family.” I say, “I love Modern Family too!”

23. I once had lemonade with Fidel Castro at his home in Cuba.

24. I sat with my dog, Liddy, for hours while she gave birth to eight puppies. It was very sweet and kind of gross.

25. I was with my sister, Becky, when she had a C-section and delivered twins. The doctor said, “I’ve never had to say this before, but you guys can’t keep laughing. It’s bad for the babies.”

Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres Sunday, January 19 on HBO at 10:30 p.m. ET.