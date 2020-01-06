Chester Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington, revealed that she remarried over two years after the late Linkin Park singer died.

Talinda, 43, exchanged vows with Michael Fredman on Saturday, January 4, during a small ceremony in Hawaii. When it was first reported that the wedding took place on the same day as her anniversary with her late husband, the mental health awareness advocate took to Instagram to clarify the details.

“With joy and love I want to set something straight. ON JANUARY 4th, I wed a wonderful man, great friend, and son this weekend. We celebrated with all of our family and friends on the beautiful island of Oahu. The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways,” Talinda captioned a photo from her wedding on Sunday, January 5.

The newlywed continued, “My anniversary with my love, Chester, JAN 1 Was NOT THE DAY. Jan 1st will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint over that beautiful day with anything else. To all of the tabloids who printed a false story, inciting anger to me and my husband, who has upset lots of fans, and to create anger and pain, I ask you FOR WHAT??”

Chester and Talinda tied the knot in 2005 and shared three children: son Tyler, 13, and twins Lilly and Lila, 8. Chester was also the father of three children from a previous marriage. The Linkin Park singer was found dead in his Los Angeles home in July 2017, when he was 41 years old. His cause of death was later ruled a suicide by hanging.

Talinda announced her engagement to Fredman via Instagram in September 2019, honoring the musician’s memory in the process.

“I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms,” she said at the time. “I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein.”

The 320 Changes Direction cofounder continued, “To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).