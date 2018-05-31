‘Chicago Fire’ Star DuShon Monique Brown’s Cause of Death Revealed

DuShon Monique Brown died from sepsis, a spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Chicago confirms to Us Weekly.

The Chicago Fire star had been suffering from a blood infection, though the cause of the complication is unclear. Sepsis typically occurs when the immune system releases chemicals into the bloodstream to fight an infection but instead causes inflammation throughout the body, according to Mayo Clinic.

High blood pressure and obesity were other contributing factors in her death, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Brown died at the age of 49 shortly after noon on March 23 at Franciscan St. James Health Olympia Fields Hospital in Chicago. She was best known for her roles as Connie on Chicago Fire and nurse Katie Welch on Prison Break.

“The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own,” executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement to the Chicago Tribune at the time. “Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.”

The actress’ rep Robert Schroeder told USA Today at the time that her “untimely death” was sudden and from “natural causes.” Schroeder added in a statement, “We are devastated by the loss of a very talented and kindhearted soul. DuShon was a film, television, commercial and voiceover actress who also graced the stages of many Chicago theaters. She brought laughter and joy to many and will be greatly missed.”

Brown is survived by her daughter, Zoe, 14.

