DuShon Monique Brown Dead: ‘Chicago Fire’ Actress Dies at 49

Chicago Fire actress DuShon Monique Brown died on Friday, March 23, at age 49.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Brown died after 12 p.m. local time at St. James Olympia Field Hospital, according to the Cook County, Illinois, medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow and the Prison Break alum’s official cause of death has not yet been disclosed, per E! News. However, according to TMZ, Brown checked herself into the hospital earlier this week after experiencing chest pains but was released shortly after undergoing tests.

“The Chicago Fire family is devoted to lose one of its own,” executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement to theTribune. “Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we all miss her.”

Brown portrayed light-hearted Connie on the NBC show, assistant to Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker). Fans of the drama series took to Twitter to express their condolences.

oh my heart is broken! 😭💔 to the cast + crew of @NBCChicagoFire – i can’t even imagine your loss. sending prayers + love. https://t.co/LUN0Ohnm4B — corinna (@corinna_p) March 23, 2018

😱😱😱😇Prayers and condolences to her family, friends, cast & crew of ‘Chicago Fire.’ https://t.co/9upWo1IQjm — Brian Smith (@iAmBrianWSmith) March 23, 2018

OMG!!! JE SUIS SANS MOTS…. I'M SO SAD!!! RIP CONNIE, RIP DUSHON MONIQUE BROWN!!!! 🖤 https://t.co/lEbi7Lj82V — ❄️ Myriam. (@MyriamAggoun) March 23, 2018

So sad to hear that "Connie" DuShon Monique Brown from Chicago Fire has passed away 💔 — Spinster💔 (@HargerDASH) March 23, 2018

Brown previously worked at Chicago’s Kenwood Academy High School as a crisis counselor and drama instructor. She also had a Masters Degree in counseling and a background in social work.

The Unexpected actress leaves behind a daughter, Zoe Brown. Although Brown disclosed little information about her child, she told the Huffington Post in 2016 that her costars “are always asking me about my kid and how my day is going and they are all so very sweet and kind.”

