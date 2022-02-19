Chicago Justice alum Lindsey Pearlman has been found dead days after being reported missing. She was 43.

“Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman,” the Los Angeles Police Department announced via a statement on Friday, February 18. “The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.”

The actress’ body was found in a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles, according to NBC News.

While no further details about the Empire alum’s cause of death have been revealed, the LAPD’s statement noted that her loved ones reported her missing earlier this week. She was last seen on Tuesday, February 15, in Los Angeles.

Pearlman is survived by her husband Vance Smith, who confirmed his wife’s death via a statement on Friday.

“The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken,” Smith, 48, wrote via Instagram. “I will share more later, but I wanted [to say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.”

Several of Pearlman’s friends also shared their own tributes to the late actress via social media.

“Thank you to everyone who shared Lindsey’s missing person report,” Dynasty’s Elaine Hendrix tweeted on Friday. “I’m deeply saddened & stunned to share that she was found deceased. There’s no further info to share at this time. Pls send her friends & family love. 💔”

Pearlman’s former General Hospital colleagues also offered their condolences to her family and honored her legacy.

“Lindsey Pearlman was terrific on @GeneralHospital and we are saddened to hear of this tragedy,” Frank Valentini, the executive producer of the soap opera, tweeted at the time. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends. #GH”

Actress Lynn Chen, for her part, wrote via Twitter: “This is how I will remember Lindsey Pearlman. Effortlessly beautiful and talented. Hilarious. Compassionate. Unapologetic. She lit up every room. She listened intently on stage and off. She so loved animals. I am sorry to her family and all the communities who deeply adored her.”

Pearlman, who graduated from Chicago’s Second City Conservatory, was known for her acting credits on shows such as Empire, Chicago Justice, American Housewife, The Purge, The Ms. Pat Show and Vicious.

