The Gaines family may be growing! Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines teased that his desire to have more children with wife Joanna drove the couple to pull the plug on their hit HGTV show.

“We had four babies right before the show started and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started,” Chip, 42, told ABC News on Sunday, October 29. “For me, I’m really excited to go back and try to maybe … try to make some more babies.”

However, the general contractor noted that Joanna, 39, may not be on the same page: “Maybe … We have different answers.”

As previously reported, the husband wife team announced in September that the fifth season of their home renovation show would be its last. A source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that the TV series was presenting “a security issue” for the couple and their four children. “People drive by and like to take pictures in front of their house,” noted the insider. “I think they just want to take a step back from it.”

Another source claimed that the couple feared the show would negatively impact their relationship: “They don’t want anything to affect their marriage.They want to focus on raising their kids and being a family since their kids are getting older.”

Nonetheless, the Magnolia Market owners are still stronger than ever and staying true to themselves both on and off camera. “They’re both so genuine and just great people,” another insider shared. “They act just like they do when the cameras are rolling. It’s all real’ they’re not fake at all.”

Fixer Upper returns to HGTV for its final season on Tuesday, November 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

