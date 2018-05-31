Still so in love! Chip and Joanna Gaines may be expecting their fifth child together, but there’s something else they’re celebrating before the arrival of their baby — their 15th WEDDING** anniversary.

The 43-year-old Fixer Upper star penned a sweet poem to his blushing bride in a Twitter post on Friday, May 31.

“15 years .. where’d they go. 15 years .. I’d like to know. 15 more, to God I pray. 15 more just to make her day,” he wrote. “Happy anniversary sweet girl!”

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Magnolia Table cookbook author posted an adorable throwback picture of the two from their wedding day. She captioned the pic: “It’s been a good fifteen years @chipgaines ❤ Here’s to fifty more…”

The reality TV couple has an exciting 15th year of wedded bliss ahead of them. Their new baby boy is set to arrive later this year and Chip and Joanna made the decision to end their stint on the popular HGTV show after its fifth season to focus on their family.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote in a blog post in September. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

Following the news of their show’s end, the pair revealed their pregnancy in a post on Twitter in January.

“You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert …” Chip wrote alongside a pic of Joanna’s growing belly. “Anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.”

Chip and Joanna are also parents to Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 8.

