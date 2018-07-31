Unfazed. Chloë Grace Mortez shared details of what came of Kim Kardashian’s Valentine’s Day “gift” in 2018, after the reality star sent her perfume for being a “hater.”

The If I Stay star, 21, appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, July 30, when a viewer called in to ask her, “What did you do with the Kim Kardashian Valentine’s Day perfume that you received?” Laughing before answering, Moretz responded, “Uh, I didn’t even get it, my publicist just took it. I didn’t even open it. I didn’t have it, no, I never saw it.”

“I literally got a video of it from my publicist and they were like, ‘They sent this, so we just kept it,’” she continued, before adding, “I was like ‘okay, cool.’ But thanks?”

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, will remember the Selfish author famously shared a peek of a list of people she intended to send her Kimoji Hearts Fragrant Collection on Valentines Day in 2018.

“I decided, for this Valentine’s Day, everyone deserves a Valentine. So I am going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of. Because it’s Valentine’s Day after all,” she said in the clip, showing color-coordinated post-it notes depicting “lovers” and “haters.” The gesture, which some perceived to be a passive-aggressive form of extending an olive brand, resulted in celebrities like Taylor Swift, Blac Chyna, and Moretz being branded as her haters.

The 30 Rock alum found herself embroiled in a feud with the KKW creator after she retweeted a tweet in March 2016, written by Bette Middler that criticized one of Kardashian’s nude selfies. ”If Kim wants us to see a part of her we’ve never seen, she’s gonna have to swallow the camera,” the tweet read. Moretz then took it a step further by tweeting Kardashian directly saying, “I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than … just our bodies.” After receiving criticism on Twitter by fans, she continued, “There’s a huge difference in respecting the platform that you’re given as a celebrity and ‘slut shaming’ something I never have done and … would never do.”

Kardashian fired back by tweeting, “let’s all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo,” referring to a photoshoot that Moretz participated in semi-nude.

The makeup maven isn’t the only Kardashian the Kick-Ass actress has feuded with. After the television personality made headlines for releasing a private conversation between Swift and husband Kanye West, Moretz tweeted, “Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what’s ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world.” Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of a woman with her behind exposed — which some wrongly assumed was the Brain on Fire star — and asked, “Is this the a hole you’re referring to?” Moretz shot back, “Fact check: first photo is me filming my movie Neighbors 2, the second photo is some girl who was wrongfully photographed.”

Moretz also touched on the Swift/West drama while on Watch What Happens Live when asked if she heard from the “Delicate” singer after she “weighed in” on their feud on Twitter. “Well, not personally, no, I didn’t hear anything. But I think that I really like her new album, and I like her new path on in her new career. It seems very honest, it seems very real,” she said. “It seems like she’s killing it right now.”

