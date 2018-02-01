Kim Kardashian has a list and she’s checking it twice. No matter how much time passes by, the 37-year-old reality star doesn’t forget about those who’ve done her wrong — and she’s proving it this Valentine’s Day.

The Selfish author took to social media to reveal who will be receiving her new Kimoji Hearts Fragrant Collection, which launched on Thursday, February 1, for the forthcoming holiday.

“Alright guys, I am writing a list for my press boxes, I am going to send way more than this,” the KKW Beauty founder said on her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 1, alongside a photo of her star-studded list, written on various colors of post-it notes, indicating which scent each celeb will be receiving. “But I decided, for this Valentine’s Day, everyone deserves a Valentine. So I am going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of. Because it’s Valentine’s Day after all.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is sending her fruity-flavored perfume, the blue Kimoji Hearts Bae, to those who she’s quarreled with in the past. Standout names include Taylor Swift, who she and husband Kanye West have feuded with since July 2016 over a phone recording. The “End Game” songstress, 28, is joined by Blac Chyna, Kardashian’s former sister-in-law, Chloe Grace Moretz, who slammed the E! personality’s nude selfie in March 2016, and more stars who have criticized her.

As for who will be receiving the Kimoji Hearts Ride or Die mix? Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lawrence, Cher, Paris Hilton and more celebs who are close to Kardashian have their names written on purple post-its, alongside the makeup mogul’s pregnant sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

Last but not least, the entrepreneur is sending her pink Kimoji Hearts BFF fragrance to family members Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, along with some good friends including Mariah Carey, Jen Atkin and Hailey Baldwin.

Kardashian teased the meanings behind the three perfumes in a Twitter post earlier on Thursday. “Each fragrance is like a different side of my personality or my mood of what I’m going through at the time,” she revealed. “They are all so different.”

However, Kardashian’s lists may have been tentative. “Let me just say all haters didn’t get bae,” she tweeted on Thursday. “Some of my real bffs got bae too and my mom!”

Hilton, 36, confirmed Kardashian’s remarks when she posted a video of herself via Twitter on Thursday opening her Bae press box. “The packaging is so cute … This is so adorable,” the hotel heiress said. “What a cute idea. Thanks Kim.”

The media icon hasn’t shied away from clapping back at her critics in the past. Kardashian took to her app in March 2016 to break down the art of slamming her haters on social media. “When I feel like someone is being fake is like the time that I’ll say something that’s usually very public,” she explained. “I personally take the high road most of the time. Like I just don’t care. So I always think, will I be affected by this tomorrow? Will I be affected by it in a week? Will I be affected in a month? And in a year? And usually the answer is no … Just do whatever makes you feel good. Like if you feel like talking s—t to someone, go for it.”

