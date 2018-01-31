Will you be Kim Kardashian’s Valentine? The OG reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur is releasing her latest fragrances just in time for the most romantic day of the year. Enter: the Kimoji Hearts Fragrance Collection, the most adorable perfume you’ll ever see, because it’s inspired by Kim’s viral Kimoji collection, duh.

First off: the Kimoji Hearts are packaged in pastel candy hearts shaped bottles — so apropos. There are three distinct scents available to gift your friends, lovers and even yourself this Valentine’s Day. First there is the Kimoji Hearts BFF which smells of playful wild berries and crisp star apple complemented by notes of rose petals and pear blossoms, as well as notes of vanilla, marshmallow and cedarwood. Then there is Kimoji Hearts Ride or Die, a sweet confection with blackberry and plum top notes, paired with night blooming jasmine, caramel and tonka bean. Last but not least, we have Kimoji Hearts Bae a fruity blend of mandarin, kiwi and jasmine sambac, gardenia blossom, vanilla and sandalwood.

The KKW Beauty mogul spoke about her growing perfume collection in a statement via press release. “I’m so excited to expand my fragrance line and do something cute around Valentine’s day. It’s one of my favorite holidays, and the fragrances are fun and sweet. The bottles are reminiscent of the candy hearts that I loved as a kid,” she said.

And if this launch has you giddy, here’s what you need to know: it drops tomorrow, Thursday, February 1, on KKWFragrance.com. And each bottle is priced at just $30!

This is one of many Kardashian family beauty launches recently — we reported last week that both Kourtney and Khloe might be joining the family beauty empire with their own ventures as well!

