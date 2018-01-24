Make way, Kim and Kylie — the Kardashian-Jenner beauty empire could be growing again! It seems like every other day the most famous family in reality T.V. is adding another family member (Kim just welcomed baby Chicago West and Khloe and Kylie are both expecting) or adding a new product line to their family cosmetics empire. And now it’s Kourtney and Khloe’s turn.

Here’s what we know: TMZ reported last week that Kourtney filed legal documents under the name of her company 2Die4Kourt to own the name “Kourt,” and in the documents it was detailed that the company would be cosmetics-related. Then, adding fuel to the fire, Kourtney snapped hints of what looked like logo options to her Snapchat account.

Beyond that details are scarce, but we have some theories. Kourtney is notoriously obsessed with being as healthy as possible, and often endorses clean beauty brands like Manuka Doctor, so her venture could be Kardashian-fam-glam-goes-organic.

On to Khloe’s latest possible venture (after mommyhood, of course). Two days ago, TMZ broke that the Good American Jeans designer also applied for a few beauty company trademarks under the names, “KOKO Kollection by Khloe Kardashian” and “KOKO Kollection,” though there is no word on what kind of products that she would be release. However, Khloe is the family’s gym rat, so we wouldn’t be surprised if her beauty line was perfect for the fitness-obsessed lady.

There’s no word on when we can expect these brands to come to fruition, but in the meantime, there are a number of real-life Kardashian babies launching soon to keep us occupied.

