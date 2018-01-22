Leave it to Beanie Feldstein to secretly do the most heartwarming thing ever at the SAG Awards 2018. The Lady Bird actress took a page out of her critically acclaimed coming-of-age film and wore her prom dress to the annual awards show!

In a move that puts her on our list of the most approachable actress ever, the 24-year-old honored her Lady Bird character, Julie, by rocking the black V-neck Kay Unger gown that she wore to her prom at the Harvard-Westlake school in LA.

The actress (whose older brother just so happens to be Jonah Hill) spilled to thecut.com in a recent interview that she recently put the frock on and it fit better than it had in high school, “My mom and her best friend were just laughing so hard, like, ‘You have to wear it! There’s just no other dress that would be better,” she explained. If that’s not a great reason to rewear your prom dress, we don’t know what is. Not to mention, it goes to show, if you buy a classic style, you never have to worry about looking dated.

This, of course, is particularly apropos because Feldstein’s character in Lady Bird has a climactic moment at the prom. We may not all star in one of the highest-rated films on RottenTomatoes.com, but we can all rewear our dresses — and perhaps now some of Us are willing to make that #TBT for a next formal event thanks to Feldstein.

Need more convincing to re-wear your clothes for major events? Kate Middleton often rewears her outfits and has been spotted rocking major frocks that she has worn in her previous pregnancies recently. Clearly, Feldstein is following in some chic recycled fashion footsteps.

