Celebs were out and about this week, from Chloe Grace Moretz looking chic at the MoMa Film Benefit in NYC, to Travis Scott surprising Post Malone with a Postmates order, to Constance Wu and Leslie Grossman hanging out in the Heineken Green Room during Vulture Festival in L.A. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Chloe Grace Moretz attended The Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel: A Tribute To Martin Scorsese in NYC.

— Bret Michaels was honored at the Diabetes Training Camp Foundation “Come Experience the Magic” benefit at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City as one of the fiercest warriors for diabetes, his philanthropy and his active and powerful life of inspiring others living with T1D.

— Mandy Moore attended the Eddie Bauer Holiday Dinner at Marvin in West Hollywood.

— Stella Hudgens celebrated her 23rd birthday at Innovative Dining Group’s Katana in West Hollywood and enjoyed albacore with Maui onions and soy vinaigrette, salmon, California rolls, spicy tuna on crispy rice and more.

— Travis Scott surprised Post Malone with a special Postmates delivery of Chik-Fil-A including chicken tenders, 160 oz of buffalo sauce and six gallons of sweet tea in Houston.

— Sara and Erin Foster spoke to guests at the Theory and bumblebizz Career Day Panel in L.A.

— VISA and IMG hosted a holiday dinner to celebrate female leadership and its impact on the fashion industry at The Glasshouses in NYC.

— Rachel Brosnahan and Michelle Williams attended the Saks Fifth Avenue and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids unveiling of the Saks Fifth Avenue New York holiday windows and theatrical light show and performance presented by MasterCard.

— Russell Westbrook gave back to his community by hosting his annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County.

— Carson Kressley joined the cast after the show at the opening night of Company XIV’s “Nutcracker Rouge” at Theatre XIV in Brooklyn.

— Bella Hadid stayed warm in the Tna for Aritzia Super Puff while out in NYC.

— Sasha Alexander welcomed Italian designer Carlo Zanuso of POMANDÈRE to L.A. with an event to preview his spring/summer ’19 Collection and shop fall/winter styles where a percentage of sales went to the Charlotte and Gwyneth Gray Foundation to Cure Batten at Amanu in West Hollywood.

— Nicole Miller hosted a dinner to celebrate her holiday collection at Gracias Madré in West Hollywood.

— Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali attended Cinema Society’s screening of Green Book at The Roxy Hotel followed by a party on the rooftop of Jimmy at the James Hotel.

— Shannen Doherty enjoyed a BLT Wedge, french Fries, grilled asparagus, cookies and more with friends at BOA Santa Monica.

— Beyond The Interview hosted a panel with celebrity trainer Amanda Lee where she broke her silence on body positivity, how to handle 12.2 million followers on Instagram and more.

— Kristian Bush rocked a pair of Thursday Boot’s Black Captain while walking the red carpet of the 52nd Annual CMA Awards.

— Constance Wu and Leslie Grossman passed through the Heineken Green Room during the Vulture Festival at the Hollywood Roosevelt in L.A.

