Chris Brown Arrested in Florida: See His Mugshot, Details

Chris Brown was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, July 5, stemming from his outstanding out-of-county warrant from last year, Us Weekly confirms.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office booked the musician at 11 p.m., shortly after he performed as part of his Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre. He was released less than an hour later after he posted $2,000 bail.

Brown’s warrant is from April 2017 when Tampa, Florida, police alleged that the star punched a photographer during a club appearance.

Brown, 29, has had his fair share of trouble with the law over the years. In 2009, he was charged with physical assault following an incident with then-girlfriend Rihanna. In 2016, a woman named Baylee Curran accused the singer of pointing a gun at her after she admired a piece of jewelry at his house. Brown’s lawyer claimed that the accuser “fabricated” the story and Brown would later state that his “character’s been defaced.”

In May, a woman claimed that she was repeatedly raped by two of his friends during a party he hosted at his L.A. home. And more recently, a woman named Cassandra was granted a temporary restraining order against him after claiming that he allegedly hit her.

Brown took to social media shortly after being released on Thursday. “What’s NEW????? Show tomorrow!!!!” he captioned an Instagram pic of himself singing, alongside a heart emoji. He is set to take the stage once more in Tampa on Friday night.

