Chris Brown’s Lawyer Slams Snapchat After Violent Rihanna Ad

Chris Brown’s lawyer did not mince words after Snapchat pulled an advertisement that made light of domestic violence using images of the R&B singer and his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

“They should change their name from Snapchat to Tone Deaf,” criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement on Thursday, March 15.

The ad, which was part of the app’s Would You Rather? game, asked users whether they’d prefer to “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.” Social media users were quick to condemn Snapchat for the message, prompting the company to take it down and issue an apology.

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

“The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines,” a spokesperson for Snapchat said in a statement to Us on Wednesday, March 14. “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.”

Chelsea Clinton was among those who voiced their concerns. “Just awful,” the former first daughter, 38, tweeted on Monday, March 12. “Awful that anyone thinks this is funny. Awful that anyone thinks this is appropriate. Awful that any company would approve this.”

The ad was particularly sensitive due to Brown and Rihanna’s tumultuous past. The “Loyal” singer, 28, assaulted the “Work” songstress, 30, in his car on the eve of the 2009 Grammys, about a year into their relationship. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and served nearly five years of probation and attended one year of domestic violence counseling. The entertainers rekindled their romance in 2012 but split again in 2013.

The former couple still keep in touch, though. “They are good friends and talk all the time,” a source told Us exclusively in February after Brown faced backlash for wishing Rihanna a happy birthday on Instagram.

The “Needed Me” singer is now dating Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel.

