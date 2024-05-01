Chris Hemsworth admits to jealousy of brother Liam

Chris Hemsworth has admitted that there was jealousy between him and brother Liam Hemsworth over a major film.

The 40 year old revealed he was not the only Hemsworth in the running to join the Marvel Universe as his younger brother, Liam, 34, was also considered for the role of Thor in the eponymous 2011 film.

The action star confirmed during a lie detector test for Vanity Fair that after he auditioned for the role he was told he didn’t get it, but then Liam was asked to also go for the part.

“I was told I didn’t have the part at that point. So I was excited for him, a little jealous maybe but I was excited for him,” Chris said. “Then when I was allowed to re-audition, it was when he was out of the picture.”

“So we never were neck and neck,” he explained. “It was either I was involved, then wasn’t, then he was involved, then wasn’t, then I was involved.”

Chris was also asked if there’s ever been a role of his brother’s he wanted, he replied: “No, no,” Chris assured the interviewer. When the interviewer added, “Not even The Last Song?”

He said: “Liam’s life would’ve been very different without The Last Song, right?” in reference to Liam’s relationship with ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

But while assured in his response, the polygraph examiner told the star that his answer had actually read as “inconclusive” instead of “true.”

“What?! Do I want to be in The Last Song? No. What does it say [now]?” he asked laughing, to which the examiner repeated, “It’s inconclusive.”

Related: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth: A Timeline of Their Relationship and Split Kevin Winter/Getty Images Chris Hemsworth knows there would have been a serious butterfly effect if he had been cast in Miley Cyrus’ The Last Song instead of younger brother Liam Hemsworth. Chris, 40, was asked during the Tuesday, April 30 episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector series if he was envious that Liam, 34, had […]

Liam and Cyrus started dating during filming of the 2009 movie and Liam proposed three years later. However, they called off the engagement in September 2013.

In 2016 they rekindled their romance and moved in together. In 2018 they wed in an intimate Tennessee ceremony. Liam filed for divorce in August 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.