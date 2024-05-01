Chris Hemsworth knows there would have been a serious butterfly effect if he had been cast in Miley Cyrus’ The Last Song instead of younger brother Liam Hemsworth.

Chris, 40, was asked during the Tuesday, April 30 episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector series if he was envious that Liam, 34, had nabbed a starring role in the 2010 movie opposite Cyrus, 31. The Marvel star was quick to say no — and pointed out that the film was a huge catalyst for events in his brother’s personal life.

“The world — Liam’s life would’ve been very different without The Last Song, right?” Chris quipped, referencing Liam’s relationship with ex-wife Cyrus.

While confident in his response, the polygraph examiner noted that Chris’ answer had actually read as “inconclusive” instead of “true,” much to his surprise.

“What?! Do I want to be in The Last Song? No. What does it say [now]?” he asked with a laugh, to which the examiner repeated, “It’s inconclusive.”

Liam and Cyrus began dating while filming the Nicholas Sparks movie in 2009. Liam proposed three years later, but the duo called off the engagement in September 2013.

After a few years apart, they rekindled their romance in 2016 and moved in together, later tying the knot in an intimate Tennessee ceremony in December 2018. They were married for less than a year before Liam filed for divorce in August 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Following their breakup, rumors swirled that the divorce was linked to infidelity on Cyrus’ part, as she was spotted getting cozy with Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus, however, quickly shut down the cheating allegations.

“Once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed,” Cyrus wrote in a lengthy social media thread at the time. “There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Cyrus and Liam finalized their divorce in January 2020, and in the years since the split, the singer has used their romance as musical inspiration. Many fans have speculated that multiple songs on her album Endless Summer Vacation, which dropped in 2023, are about Liam.

Cyrus has not confirmed what the songs on her album are about, but the singer has admitted that her marriage and subsequent divorce serve as inspiration in her art.

“I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased,” she told British Vogue in a May 2023 profile. “Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

Cyrus has since moved on with boyfriend Max Morando, while Hemsworth found love with Gabriella Brooks. He did find himself caught up in a bit of Cyrus family drama, however, earlier this month when Miley’s sister Noah Cyrus shared her support for his “leg day workout” via Instagram.

According to a screenshot shared by Page Six at the time, Noah, 34, was among the more than 300,000 social media users who “liked” the post. She later “unliked” the pic, but spoke out about fans getting riled up over nothing.

“There’s no greater joy than seeing y’all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest s–t it’s so entertaining and funny,” Noah wrote via her Instagram Story, according to People. “Who gives a f–k.”

While Liam’s love life has seen its ups and downs over the past few years, Chris has been married to his wife, Elsa Pataky, since 2010. The pair share three children: daughter India Rose, 12, and twin boys Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan, 10.