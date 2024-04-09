Noah Cyrus reportedly deleted her response for “liking” former brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth’s recent thirst trap.

“There’s no greater joy than seeing y’all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest s–t it’s so entertaining and funny,” Cyrus, 24, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 7, according to People. “Who gives a f–k.”

Cyrus was seemingly referring to “liking” Hemsworth’s selfie late last week, in which the actor shared a snap during his leg day workout.

“A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad!” Hemsworth, 34, wrote on Friday, April 5, alongside a black and white picture of him showing off his muscles. “The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support!”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday that Noah’s official account is no longer listed under the post’s “likes.”

Hemsworth was previously married to Noah’s older sister Miley Cyrus. The exes dated on and off after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2010 before they broke up in 2016. Two years later, the twosome rekindled their romance and tied the knot. They separated in 2019 and finalized their divorce the following year.

Since their split, Miley, 31, has moved on with boyfriend Maxx Morando, while Hemsworth began dating Gabriella Brooks in December 2019.

Noah’s latest Instagram “like” isn’t the only drama the Cyrus brood has faced recently. Us broke the news in March that Noah was seeing Dominic Purcell before he and her mother, Tish Cyrus, began their romance.

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” a source exclusively told Us at the time, claiming, “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

Neither Tish, 56, Noah nor Purcell, 54, have publicly addressed the alleged relationship overlap.

Tish and the Prison Break actor tied the knot in August 2023 at Miley’s Malibu home. Noah and brother Braison Cyrus did not attend the nuptials. (Tish shares Miley, Braison, 29, and Noah with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. She is also mom to Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus from a previous marriage.)

Noah and Tish have seemingly been at odds following the wedding fallout. An additional source told Us in March that Miley “took her mom’s side” in the drama. (Miley was a bridesmaid at Tish’s wedding to Purcell.)

“Miley believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time,” the insider explained. “Miley’s devastated her family’s been torn apart.”

An additional source told Us last month that despite the family drama, Tish is hopeful to get on good terms with Noah.

“Tish definitely still wants to have a relationship with Noah. She hopes they can move past this,” the insider shared while noting that despite moving on “she’s upset by Tish’s betrayal and the fact that Miley has taken her mom’s side.”