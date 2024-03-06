Miley Cyrus was “fully aware” of her sister Noah Cyrus ‘ relationship with Dominic Purcell before Tish Cyrus entered the picture, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

Miley, 31, “absolutely knew” Noah, 24, was dating Purcell, 54, when their mother, Tish, 56, started pursuing the actor, according to multiple sources.

Contrary to recent reports, a second source tells Us that Noah “was not Dominic’s ex” when Tish began dating the Prison Break alum in 2022. “They were seeing each other when he started dating Tish,” the insider says.

Despite knowing the truth, the first source claims that Miley “took her mom’s side” and did “everything in her power” to keep Noah from crashing Tish and Purcell’s August 2023 wedding.

However, a third source tells Us that Miley tried to stay out of the family drama, but her strong bond with Tish won out. “Miley believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time,” the insider explains. “Miley’s devastated her family’s been torn apart.”

At this point, Noah “refuses to communicate” with her sister, and Tish is “not open to any reconciliation” with Noah, the source adds.

Rumblings of a Cyrus family feud began in summer 2023 when Noah and brother Braison Cyrus were noticeably absent from Tish’s Malibu wedding. (Tish shares Miley, Braison, 29, and Noah with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus. Tish is also mom to Brandi, 36, and Trace, 35, from a previous marriage.)

Related: The Cyrus Family Controversies Over the Years From Miley Cyrus’ rebellious past to Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cryus’ multiple splits, the Cyrus family has had their fair share of controversies over the years. Billy Ray and Tish — who were wed from 1993 to 2022 — welcomed children Miley, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus together. After Billy Ray and Tish tied […]

During Tish’s wedding weekend, Noah was spotted wearing a T-shirt with her dad’s face on it at Walmart, leading some fans to speculate she was Team Billy Ray after his 2022 divorce from Tish. However, a separate source exclusively told Us in February that Noah was not invited to Tish’s nuptials after friction over Purcell.

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the insider said, claiming, “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.” Tish “was aware” of Noah’s involvement with the actor, according to the source.

Noah and Purcell were together for “about 8 to 9 months” but were “having issues” when Tish entered the picture, another insider told Us last month.

Related: Miley and Noah Cyrus' Biggest Ups and Downs Over the Years All siblings have their fair share of ups and downs, including Miley Cyrus and her younger sister, Noah Cyrus. Miley rose to fame starring on the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana alongside their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. Noah made several appearances on the children’s show and had a small cameo in 2009’s Hannah Montana: […]

Relationship woes or not, Tish’s romance with Purcell has caused a rift between Tish and Noah, who “haven’t spoken since the whole thing happened with Dominic,” the insider said.

In addition to the alleged love triangle between Tish, Noah and Purcell, Miley is seemingly at odds with her father, 62, since he married Firerose in October 2023.

A source previously told Us in August 2023 that Tish was aware “divorce might be challenging” for her kids since she and Billy Ray were together for 30 years. A second insider said that Tish was “sad the family are at odds over her and Billy Ray’s respective romances.”

Related: The Cyrus Family: A Complete Guide to Miley, Noah, Billy Ray, Trace and More The famous family boasts a lot of big names — Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, just to name a few — but their love and acceptance of each other appears to be even bigger. “I have a very intimate and close relationship with my family,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer told British Vogue […]

Miley appeared to comment on her friction with Billy Ray during her 2024 Grammys speech in February, when she didn’t mention him. She did thank her mom, her eldest sister, Brandi, and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

After revealing she was in “shock” when she won Record of the Year for her song “Flowers,” Miley released a full speech via social media. (Miley later won Best Pop Solo Performance at the awards show.)

Billy Ray, however, was once again left out, as were three of Miley’s four siblings: Trace, Braison and Noah. Miley’s godmother, Dolly Parton, meanwhile, did get a shout-out in the second speech. “I felt your fairy everywhere,” she wrote of Parton.

Watch the exclusive video above for more information on the Cyrus family feud — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.