Tish Cyrus’ relationship with youngest daughter Noah Cyrus hit a snag following their drama over Dominic Purcell.

“Noah and Tish haven’t spoken since the whole thing happened with Dominic,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting the mother-daughter duo even blocked each other via social media “when all this started.” Tish, 56, and Noah, 24, have since refollowed one another.

Us broke the news earlier this week that Noah had been “seeing” Purcell when Tish, 56, started “pursuing” him.

“Tish is spiraling out of control and trying to figure out how to diffuse this,” the insider says, adding she is interviewing crisis management.

According to the source, Noah and Purcell were involved for “about 8 to 9 months,” but were “having issues.”

The insider further added that Tish and Noah “are on the outs” and the family “rift is real.”

Tish and Purcell, meanwhile, have been together since 2022.

“In 2016, Dom DMed me,” Tish said on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast earlier in February, calling him her “hall pass” when she was married to Billy Ray Cyrus. “I had followed him on Instagram and he DMed me and just said, ‘Hey Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you’re super cool and you’re doing such a great job with your family.’ … I didn’t see it for a year.”

Years later, Tish got in touch with Purcell after she and ex-husband Billy Ray, 63, split for good. (Tish and Billy Ray share kids Miley, 31, Braison, 29, and Noah; Tish is also mom to Brandi, 36 and Trace, 35, from a previous marriage.)

“So, we go to lunch and make out for like three hours,” Tish recalled of her first date with Purcell, adding that they said, “I love you,” the next day. “I am living my best life, and he is yummy,” Tish gushed.

Purcell, who was previously married to Rebecca Williamson, proposed to Tish in November 2022. They wed in August 2023 at Miley’s Malibu, California home, five months after publicly announcing their engagement. Brandi, Trace and Miley all attended the ceremony, with the two-time Grammy winner walking Tish down the aisle.

“To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me. Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love,” Miley told Vogue later that month. “The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Noah and Braison, however, were absent from the wedding festivities. Noah posted pics with her brother at a local Walmart that day and she wore a shirt with Billy Ray’s face on it. As a source previously told Us, Noah was not invited to the wedding, and Miley even had armed guards posted at the door in case Noah showed up unexpectedly.

Noah has not publicly addressed her supposed connection with Purcell. She has since moved on with fashion designer Pinkus, whom she got engaged to in June 2023.