All siblings have their fair share of ups and downs, including Miley Cyrus and her younger sister, Noah Cyrus.

Miley rose to fame starring on the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana alongside their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. Noah made several appearances on the children’s show and had a small cameo in 2009’s Hannah Montana: The Movie. (Billy Ray and his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, also share kids Brandi, Trace and Braison. Billy Ray also shares son Christopher with Kristin Luckey.)

While both went on to star in more TV and film projects — in addition to launching their successful music careers — Noah seemingly found it difficult to grow up in her sister’s shadow. “Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister,” she confessed during an Instagram Live in May 2020.

Referring to her song “I’m Stuck,” Noah continued: “It was absolutely unbearable. And that’s why I write, ‘My sister’s like sunshine / Always bringing good light wherever she will go / And I was born to rain clouds / When they blew the flame out / Blessed in her shadows.’ Because, that’s why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow.”

Related: The Cyrus Family Controversies Over the Years From Miley Cyrus’ rebellious past to Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cryus’ multiple splits, the Cyrus family has had their fair share of controversies over the years. Billy Ray and Tish — who were wed from 1993 to 2022 — welcomed children Miley, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus together. After Billy Ray and Tish tied […]

Keep scrolling for more of Miley and Noah’s most notable sibling moments over the years:

Early 2000s

Noah made a handful of appearances throughout Hannah Montana’s four-season run on Disney Channel. She shared the screen with Miley again in Hannah Montana: The Movie as she can be spotted dancing throughout the musical number “Hoedown Throwdown.”

August 2017

One year after Noah launched her music career with her 2016 single “Make Me (Cry),” she appeared alongside Miley, their parents and siblings in an episode of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke. The family hilariously donned mullet wigs to sing Billy Ray’s 1992 hit “Achy Breaky Heart.”

November 2018

Miley celebrated her 26th birthday surrounded by friends and family. In an Instagram Story video shared by Trace at the time, Noah can be seen singing “Happy Birthday” to her big sis with Tish and Miley’s then-fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

December 2018

Noah fueled rumors that Miley and Hemsworth tied the knot by sharing an Instagram Story selfie of herself crying. Many speculated that the pic was taken during the pair’s low-key wedding ceremony. Miley confirmed her and the actor’s marital status via Instagram days later. (Miley and Hemsworth split one year later and finalized their divorce in January 2020.)

November 2019

Noah and Tish joined Miley and then-boyfriend Cody Simpson for a family weekend, which the former couple documented via their Instagram Stories. Noah, for her part, posted a video of Miley making the group buttered toast for breakfast via her own Instagram Story.

April 2020

In an interview with TMRW magazine, Noah opened up about being referred to as “Hannah Montana’s sister” growing up. “Somebody not even coming up to you and calling you by your name? That’s going to really f—k you up as a kid,” she revealed. “Make you feel, like, you don’t f—king even matter to the population — for them to not even know your name.”

August 2023

Miley revealed in a video for her “Used to Be Young” TikTok series that Noah was responsible for snapping her infamous 2008 Vanity Fair topless portrait. “[Noah] was sitting on Annie’s [Leibovitz] lap and actually pushing the button on the camera, taking the pictures,” she stated.

The “Flowers” singer also noted that the pic marked the first time she wore red lipstick, a choice meant to distinguish her from her Hannah Montana persona.

August 2023

Rumors of a Cyrus family feud sparked after Noah and Braison skipped Tish’s wedding to Dominic Purcell. “My brother flew here to see me!! 🥹🫶,” Noah captioned an Instagram Story pic the same day as the ceremony. Miley, meanwhile, was in attendance at the couple’s nuptials with Brandi and Trace and acted as one of Tish’s bridesmaids with Brandi.

Related: Miley Cyrus Through the Years: From 'Hannah Montana' to World Tours Miley Cyrus is a force to be reckoned with. After becoming a household name on Hannah Montana in 2006, she blossomed into an A-list movie star and singer. The journey hasn’t been without its ups and downs, however, as Cyrus has been candid about the effects of being a child star. “There’s so much I […]

Following the event, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that “Tish will always love her kids no matter what” and that “She understands divorce might be challenging especially when she and Billy Ray had been together for so long.”

Billy Ray, for his part, moved on with singer Firerose and the two wed in October 2023. “[Tish is] sad the family are at odds over her and Billy Ray’s respective romances,” the insider added. “She’s trying not to give it too much energy and hopes it will ride itself out over time. It’s fairly established that Noah and Braidson have had a very tough time seeing their mom settle down with Dominic.”

However, reps for both Noah and Tish shut down the source’s claims in a statement to Us, stating the insider was not “anyone close to the family.” The Cyrus family rep continued: “The family is shocked and hurt by the false narrative taking shape on both social media and in the press and ask that everyone please respect their need for privacy at this time.”

October 2023

Amid speculation of a family feud, a clip resurfaced via TikTok of Miley talking about Noah during her 2020 interview on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. In the video, Miley calls Noah’s EP The End of Everything “the most depressing EP you’ll ever listen to” because of her “emo” lyrics about growing up in Miley’s shadow.

“She has a song where she says, ‘My sister’s like sunshine and I’ll follow her wherever she goes, but I’m more like a rain cloud,’” Miley added. “You know, it’s like she really got this idea of me.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

After host Joe Rogan suggested that Noah may need “to go to a doctor,” Miley responded, “She is. We’re all at the doctor a lot. … Yeah, she’s dealing with it. She’s dealing with it but she’s only 20, so I worry about her.”

Us reached out to Noah and Miley’s reps for comment at the time.