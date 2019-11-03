Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, enjoyed a fun, family weekend with her sister Noah Cyrus and her mom, Tish Cyrus.

The “Slide Away” singer, 25, and Simpson, 22, documented their adventures on their Instagram Stories on Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2. In a black-and-white video posted on the “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer’s Instagram, Miley can be seen trying to pick something off his face. “He’s my baby,” she says as she cuddles into his shoulder. The “We Can’t Stop” singer also posted a sunny selfie, which captured her boyfriend flashing a smile, before the duo went ATV riding on Saturday.

Noah, 19, posted a video on her Instagram Story of Miley making the family buttered toast on Friday. In another video, Tish, 52, showed off her DIY Smokey the Bear Halloween costume — a fuzzy coat and painted on black nose and whiskers — with a dance.

One day earlier, Miley and Simpson celebrated Halloween with punk-rock inspired couple’s costumes. Miley transformed into former dancer Perri Liste and Simpson dressed as Billy Idol. They both rocked studded, black leather jackets with Miley wearing black lingerie and fishnet stockings to complete her look. Simpson, meanwhile, went shirtless under his jacket and wore leather pants.

In a series of Instagram posts on both their accounts, Miley and Simpson packed on the PDA as the former Disney Channel star did Simpson’s makeup on October 31. Later that evening, the pair attended Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver’s Halloween party at nightclub Dirty Little Secret in Los Angeles.

On October 11, Simpson explained to Us Weekly why his relationship with Miley is working out great for the duo.

“We’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot,” he told Us. “We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”

He added, “Any girlfriend that I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance, and so it’s kind of like a different experience having been friends with somebody before and developing that into something more. It’s just like a very natural, healthy feeling.”

Prior to her relationship with Simpson, Miley had a brief one-month romance with Kaitlynn Carter. She split from her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth, in August after nearly eight months of marriage.