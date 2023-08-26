Miley Cyrus had an integral part in her mother Tish Cyrus’ wedding to Dominic Purcell, serving as the maid of honor.

“To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me,” Miley, 30, told Vogue in an interview published on Friday, August 25. “Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful.”

Tish, 56, and Purcell, 53, wed on August 19 at Miley’s home in Malibu, California. “The day was as special and magical as they are,” the “Used to Be Young” singer gushed to the fashion magazine. “To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Tish, who wore a Netta Benshabu bridal gown, added that the celebration was “the most romantic fairy tale.”

Related: The Cyrus Family: A Complete Guide to Miley, Noah, Billy Ray, Trace and More The Cyrus bunch. The famous family boasts a lot of big names — Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, just to name a few — but their love and acceptance of each other appears to be even bigger. “I have a very intimate and close relationship with my family,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer […]

Miley and her older sister, Brandi Cyrus, were both bridesmaids in the ceremony, which was a role that the Hannah Montana alum was happy to accept.

“My whole life my mom has been behind the scenes,” Miley said of Tish, who is a talent manager. “She was always the one getting me ready for big days, starting with cheerleading competitions, then eventually on sets or backstage before a performance. She has never stopped celebrating me and has been so supportive of my decisions. I feel honored to be that person for her, now that I’m older.”

Tish’s son Trace Cyrus was also at the ceremony; however kids Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus were absent.

Related: Celebrity Bridesmaids: Stars Who've Helped Out at Weddings Cue the chiffon! Even celebs lend their help to pals and siblings when it comes to their big day. Take a look at these A-listers who served as bridesmaids in the past, including the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Taylor Swift, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Simpson, Eva Longoria and many more.

“Tish will always love her kids no matter what,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week of Braison, 29, and Noah, 23, skipping the ceremony. “She understands divorce might be challenging especially when she and Billy Ray [Cyrus] had been together for so long.”

The insider added: “Tish has never pushed her relationship with Dominic on any of her children and that’s not something she would ever do. She gets that it’s an adjustment for the whole family and doesn’t expect everyone to be on board every step of the way.”

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2023: Stars Who Got Married This Year Naomi Watts, Chrishell Stause and more celebrities tied the knot in 2023. Watts confirmed that she wed fellow actor Billy Crudup in June. “Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her and Crudup posing outside of a New York City courthouse. “They wanted to keep it low-key and have this moment to themselves, and […]

Tish and Billy Ray, 61, got married in 1993 before welcoming Miley, Braison and Noah together. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer also adopted her eldest children, Brandi and Trace, from a previous relationship. Tish ultimately filed for divorce in April 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for the split and explained in her petition that the pair had not “cohabitated as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Billy Ray, for his part, moved on with singer Firerose, getting engaged in November 2022. That same month, Purcell — who shares two daughters with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson — popped the question to Tish after less than one year of dating.

“Dom, along with Miley, planned the entire thing,” Tish recalled to Vogue of the Prison Break alum’s proposal, which occurred over Thanksgiving. “They knew we would all be together as a family and thought it would be the perfect time!”